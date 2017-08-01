It’s not just a Font Manager in the cloud,
It’s an ever-growing catalog of typefaces

Benefits for Users

Access to the largest catalog
of typefaces permanently
up-to-date

Just log in and your fonts will be available on any computer

No downloads nor installs, save time and money managing your fonts

Store the fonts that you already have in the Letrs Cloud

Create tour Teamworks to share
the fonts that you already have

Totally compatible with all Mac Os apps

Get full access to our catalog
for a small monthly fee

Click the font you want
and use it instantly

Typefaces are not the ones you have,
but rather the ones you use

Try it FREE

BOOST YOUR CREATIVITY
AND INCREASE YOUR PERFORMANCE

Look for the font you want – activate it – and… that’s it!

How to use your private Library

How to upload the fonts that you already have

How to create your classification of your private library

How to classify your fonts

How to create your own TeamWork

Day(s)

:

Hour(s)

:

Minute(s)

:

Second(s)

Try it FREE
Contact Us

Try our Beta for free until September!

Some cool Typefaces already available

Home      Download      About Us      Contact Us     Foundries

© LETRS 2017 — All rights reserved · Terms and conditions

              